Sudan's army to withdraw from political talks, leader says

Sudan's military leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said on Monday the army will withdraw from ongoing political talks and allow political and revolutionary groups to form a transitional government.

Burhan's declaration during a televised speech came after the death of eight people on Thursday during protests against his military leadership that seized power eight months ago. Last October, the military replaced a transitional government that was formed to organise elections after the toppling of President Omar al-Bashir in 2019. The military takeover triggered rallies demanding the army quit politics.

The ruling sovereign council, led by Burhan and consisting of military and civilian members, will be dissolved after the formation of the new government, he added in the speech aired by state television. Burhan's comments did not clarify how much of a political role the armed forces will have going forward.

A new Supreme Council of the Armed Forces will be created after the formation of the government and it will be responsible for security and defence tasks and "related responsibilities" in agreement with the government, the military leader said. The army withdrawal from the talks was aiming at allowing the political and revolutionary groups to form the technocrat government, he said.

Burhan called on the groups to start "an immediate and serious dialogue... that brings everyone back to the path of democratic transition." The military will be committed to implementing the outcomes of the dialogue, he said.

The talks are backed by the United Nations and the African Union.

