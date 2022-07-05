Left Menu

Work hard with complete honesty: Kejriwal to newly inducted Punjab ministers

Five Aam Aadmi Party AAP legislators were inducted as ministers in the Punjab government earlier in the day as Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expanded his cabinet.Many congratulations to all the new ministers who have joined the Punjab cabinet.

AAP National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday congratulated party MLAs who were inducted as ministers in the Punjab government and asked them to work hard with complete honesty.

Five Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators were inducted as ministers in the Punjab government earlier in the day as Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expanded his cabinet.

''Many congratulations to all the new ministers who have joined the Punjab cabinet. Serve the people of Punjab with complete honesty. Work hard for the betterment of people's lives,'' Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office and secrecy to AAP MLAs Aman Arora, Inderbir Singh Nijjar, Fauja Singh Sarari, Chetan Singh Jourmajra and Anmol Gagan Mann at the Guru Nanak Dev Auditorium of Punjab Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh.

All of them took oath in Punjabi.

Anmol Gagan Mann is the second woman minister in Mann's cabinet.

This is the first cabinet expansion of the Mann-led government after the AAP stormed to power in Punjab after the state polls held earlier this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

