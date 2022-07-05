LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Nicaraguan police take over 5 municipalities ahead of elections

The latest in Latin American politics today:

Nicaraguan police take over 5 municipalities ahead of elections, per opposition Nicaraguan police have taken control of five municipalities run by outlawed opposition party "Citizens for Freedom" (CxL), according to party officials.

The alleged take-over comes four months before local elections in 153 municipalities across the country, where opposition members pitched against President Daniel Ortega have faced ongoing persecution. "All legitimately elected municipal governments under the banner of Citizens for Freedom have been taken over by the regime," said Kitty Monterrey, president of CxL, on Twitter, with reports that police had raided city halls run by the party.

Ecuador's finance minister to leave government amid protests QUITO - Ecuador's Finance Minister Simon Cueva will exit the Andean country's government amid a cabinet reshuffle following more than two-weeks of protests, the Secretary of Public Administration said on Monday.

The government is due to officially announce changes to President Guillermo Lasso's cabinet, with other ministers also expected to depart. A pact to end the protests was signed on Thursday between the government and indigenous leaders.

Weary Argentina investors hit by more political turmoil LONDON - Argentina has a new economy minister in Silvina Batakis, after Martin Guzman's shock resignation.

JPMorgan's Argentina economist Diego Pereira said Guzman's resignation, on Saturday, "opened a new regime of financial and macroeconomic uncertainty" with the balance of power now tilted firmly in favor of the "Kirchnerists" - those loyal to Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner. Biden, Trudeau to discuss free trade agreement in Mexico

MEXICO CITY - Leaders of the United States, Canada and Mexico will discuss the terms of their 2018 USMCA agreement during a trilateral meeting in December, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said. "We'll have a summit to discuss terms of the trade agreement treaty... in Mexico," Lopez Obrador said in a regular news conference.

Mexican Economy Minister Tatiana Clouthier said in an interview published Monday in a local newspaper that the United States is "distorting" the USMCA by filing labor complaints against Mexico. Turkish court rejects request to extradite Haiti assassination suspect

ISTANBUL - A Turkish court has rejected a request to extradite a man wanted by Haiti over his alleged involvement in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise. Moise, the 53-year-old former businessman who took office in 2017, was shot dead in July 2021 at his private residence but nobody has yet been convicted for the killing.

Businessman Samir Handal, a Jordanian national, was detained on an Interpol red notice as he transited Turkey last November, but his lawyers said the red notice was later lifted upon their request. (Compiled by Steven Grattan and Isabel Woodford; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

