Left Menu

Droupadi Murmu visits Patna to seek support in presidential election

PTI | Patna | Updated: 05-07-2022 11:26 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 11:24 IST
Droupadi Murmu visits Patna to seek support in presidential election
Droupadi Murmu Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu reached Patna on Tuesday morning to seek support for the July 18 election.

She landed at the Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport at 11.13 am in a special aircraft.

Murmu will visit the state BJP office, and also meet Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during the tour.

''Later, she would go to a hotel near Gandhi Maidan where she would meet senior leaders of all NDA constituents, including the MPs and MLAs, and appeal for their support in the election,'' a BJP leader said. She is scheduled to fly out of Patna in the afternoon to reach Agartala via Guwahati, he said.

TRENDING

1
4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

 India
2
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
3
Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

 India
4
Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues guidelines

Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022