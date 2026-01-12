AIIMS Guwahati Celebrates 6th Institute Day Milestone
AIIMS Guwahati celebrated its 6th Institute Day, marking significant achievements in medical education, patient care, and research. The event was attended by faculty, students, and notable dignitaries. The institute's growth was attributed to effective governance and strategic planning, highlighted by the launch of a newsletter and theme song.
AIIMS Guwahati celebrated its 6th Institute Day on Monday, showcasing its journey and accomplishments in medical education, healthcare, and research. The event was marked by the attendance of faculty, students, and eminent dignitaries from various sectors.
Since commencing its first academic session in January 2021 with 50 MBBS students and 21 faculty members, the institute has transitioned from a temporary campus at Gauhati Medical College to a permanent one at Changsari. Executive Director Ashok Puranik highlighted significant milestones achieved, attributing the growth to effective governance under the Prime Minister's PRAGATI initiative.
The institute's President, B K S Sanjay, introduced the 7D Strategy to enhance healthcare delivery. A notable oration by Dr Harsha Bhattacharjee emphasized the role of medical institutions in community engagement. The event saw the release of a newsletter and AIIMS Guwahati's official theme song, reflecting its progressive vision.
