Left Menu

AIIMS Guwahati Celebrates 6th Institute Day Milestone

AIIMS Guwahati celebrated its 6th Institute Day, marking significant achievements in medical education, patient care, and research. The event was attended by faculty, students, and notable dignitaries. The institute's growth was attributed to effective governance and strategic planning, highlighted by the launch of a newsletter and theme song.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 12-01-2026 19:28 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 19:28 IST
AIIMS Guwahati Celebrates 6th Institute Day Milestone
  • Country:
  • India

AIIMS Guwahati celebrated its 6th Institute Day on Monday, showcasing its journey and accomplishments in medical education, healthcare, and research. The event was marked by the attendance of faculty, students, and eminent dignitaries from various sectors.

Since commencing its first academic session in January 2021 with 50 MBBS students and 21 faculty members, the institute has transitioned from a temporary campus at Gauhati Medical College to a permanent one at Changsari. Executive Director Ashok Puranik highlighted significant milestones achieved, attributing the growth to effective governance under the Prime Minister's PRAGATI initiative.

The institute's President, B K S Sanjay, introduced the 7D Strategy to enhance healthcare delivery. A notable oration by Dr Harsha Bhattacharjee emphasized the role of medical institutions in community engagement. The event saw the release of a newsletter and AIIMS Guwahati's official theme song, reflecting its progressive vision.

TRENDING

1
Venezuelan Oil Moves to Caribbean: Vitol and Trafigura's Bold Strategy

Venezuelan Oil Moves to Caribbean: Vitol and Trafigura's Bold Strategy

 Global
2
Sabarimala Gold Loss: Minister Rebuts Congress-BJP Claims Amidst Political Turmoil

Sabarimala Gold Loss: Minister Rebuts Congress-BJP Claims Amidst Political T...

 India
3
Britain Investigates Elon Musk's X Over Grok AI Deepfake Controversy

Britain Investigates Elon Musk's X Over Grok AI Deepfake Controversy

 Global
4
Political Raid Mystery Unfolds in Kolkata

Political Raid Mystery Unfolds in Kolkata

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026