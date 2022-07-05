Left Menu

Priyanka slams BJP over attacks on Dalits, tribals

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2022 14:25 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 14:21 IST
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Alleging that atrocities on Dalits and tribals have gone up in BJP-ruled states, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday asked why the ruling party remains ''silent'' on horrific attacks against them.

She cited instances of a tribal woman being set on fire in the Guna district of Madhya Pradesh over a property dispute and a Dalit youth killed in Lucknow district's Maal area allegedly after an explosion under the cot.

A Dalit youth was blown up in Uttar Pradesh and a tribal woman was set ablaze in Madhya Pradesh, Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

''Why has the BJP, which is using the names of Dalits-Adivasis for elections, kept silent about these horrific incidents of attacks on Dalits-Adivasis,'' the Congress general secretary asked.

