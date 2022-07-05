Kerala Minister's anti-Constitution remarks trigger row

Kerala Minister Saji Cheriyan has harshly criticised the Constitution, saying it ''condones exploitation'' and is written in a way helping to ''plunder'' the people of the country, drawing sharp reaction from the opposition which sought for his immediate removal from the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF cabinet.

The state Fisheries and Cultural Affairs minister was speaking at a recent political programme at Mallappally in this southern district and the issue came to light after visuals of the speech were aired by regional television channels on Tuesday, drawing criticism.

''We all say that we have a beautifully written Constitution in India...the most significant aspect of the country. But, I will say, a beautiful Constitution, which can serve to loot the most number of people, was written in the country,'' he said.

The minister also alleged that the Constitution of the country was ''compiled by the British'' and it was written as such by an Indian which has been implemented in the country for the last 75 years.

Values like ''secularism'' and ''democracy'', the ''kuntham and kodachakram'' (spear and wheel) were just inscribed on its (Constitution) sides, he added. The minister said he won't agree with anyone who preaches the other way in the country.

Stating ours is a country which does not accept workers' protests, he said ''Indian Constitution is one which condones the (labour) exploitation the most,'' and claimed this was the reason certain ''millionaires'' in the corporate sector have grown in the country. Cheriyan's remarks did not go down well with the Opposition Congress and the BJP. Strongly criticising his remarks, KPCC president K Sudhakaran and Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly V D Satheesan urged chief minister Vijayan to remove Cheriyan from the cabinet or face stringent legal action.

''By insulting the Constitution, Saji Cheriyan violated the Oath of Office. He not only humiliated the architects of the Constitution but also insulted values like secularism and democracy. He should resign.. or he should be shunted out from the ministry. Otherwise, we will seek legal measures against him,'' Satheesan said.

BJP state president K Surendran also sought the immediate removal of Cheriyan and said he has no moral right to continue in the position even for a second.

He further alleged that it was Marxist party leaders' disrespect for the Constitution that had come out through Cheriyan's words.

