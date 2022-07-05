Gaurav Yadav assumes charge as officiating Punjab DGP; underlines commitment to end gangster culture

Senior IPS officer Gaurav Yadav on Tuesday assumed charge as the officiating Director General of Police of Punjab and reiterated the state government's commitment to eliminate gangster culture and control drug menace.

The appointment was made after current state police head V K Bhawra proceeded on a two-month leave from Tuesday. According to the orders issued by the state government, Yadav will also continue to hold the charge of Special DGP (Administration) Punjab.

After assuming charge, the newly-appointed DGP held a meeting with the top brass of the Punjab Police here and assured them that he will continue to work for the further betterment of the state police.

The Director General of Police (DGP), while briefing the officers, said the priority of the Punjab government is to further strengthen the fight against drugs to make Punjab a drug-free state besides eliminating the gangster culture, maintaining law and order, and detection of crime.

''We are committed to give a secure law and order environment and friendly-policing to the state,'' Yadav said, while also seeking public cooperation in this regard.

Speaking in the state assembly recently, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had announced to bring comprehensive law and order reforms as he reiterated his will to eliminate gangster culture from the state.

Announcing a war against drugs, Mann had categorically said police have been directed not to spare anyone conniving with the drug mafia.

Meanwhile, Yadav stressed on the need to revive basic policing which includes keeping vigil in vulnerable spots and be always ready to handle any kind of anticipated law and order situation, monitoring crime data, inspections of police stations and looking after the welfare of security personnel.

The DGP also directed all the commissioners of police and senior superintendents of police to increase the number of police check points in their respective jurisdictions and ensure the frisking of maximum vehicles at every 'naka' (check point), which will help in curtailing criminal activities. He also advised that all the 'nakas' should be synchronized in a manner that they must get activated promptly on a single call. He also directed them to ramp up the drug recoveries.

Yadav also emphasised on the need for capacity building of the police stations by upgrading them and making them citizen-friendly besides acquiring new patrolling vehicles and hi-tech equipment for modernisation.

Yadav, the 1992-batch IPS officer, was posted as special principal secretary to the chief minister. The officer, who is also the son-in-law of former Punjab Director General of Police P C Dogra, is a counter-intelligence expert.

He had served as the intelligence wing chief during the SAD-BJP regime in 2016. PTI SUN VSD SRY

