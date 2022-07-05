Cong MLA in Uttarakhand asks party to go BJP way to stop downward slide

A Congress MLA in Uttarakhand has said the party's decline will continue if it does not strengthen itself organisationally and appealed to the high-command to take steps in that direction.

Talking to reporters in Almora on Tuesday, Dwarahat MLA Madan Singh Bisht, who is also the state Congress vice president, said these days, someone from the party tastes victory in an Assembly election and becomes a legislator purely on his own strength as there is no organisational backing.

Giving his own example, Bisht said he had won the polls without any organisational support.

''The organisation is the backbone of a political party. It needs to be strengthened,'' he said.

Praising arch rival BJP, Bisht said it is doing well not because of the individuals who run the party but because of its organisational strength.

''I appeal to the party high-command to do something similar or its downward slide will continue,'' he added.

The Congress, which was hoping to stage a comeback in Uttarakhand in the Assembly polls held in February, was routed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) once again after 2017. It won only 19 seats against the saffron party's 47 in the 70-member state Assembly. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and independents bagged two seats each.

