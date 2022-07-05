Left Menu

Cong MLA in Uttarakhand asks party to go BJP way to stop downward slide

It won only 19 seats against the saffron partys 47 in the 70-member state Assembly.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 05-07-2022 18:44 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 18:44 IST
Cong MLA in Uttarakhand asks party to go BJP way to stop downward slide
  • Country:
  • India

A Congress MLA in Uttarakhand has said the party's decline will continue if it does not strengthen itself organisationally and appealed to the high-command to take steps in that direction.

Talking to reporters in Almora on Tuesday, Dwarahat MLA Madan Singh Bisht, who is also the state Congress vice president, said these days, someone from the party tastes victory in an Assembly election and becomes a legislator purely on his own strength as there is no organisational backing.

Giving his own example, Bisht said he had won the polls without any organisational support.

''The organisation is the backbone of a political party. It needs to be strengthened,'' he said.

Praising arch rival BJP, Bisht said it is doing well not because of the individuals who run the party but because of its organisational strength.

''I appeal to the party high-command to do something similar or its downward slide will continue,'' he added.

The Congress, which was hoping to stage a comeback in Uttarakhand in the Assembly polls held in February, was routed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) once again after 2017. It won only 19 seats against the saffron party's 47 in the 70-member state Assembly. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and independents bagged two seats each.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

 India
2
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
3
Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

 India
4
Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues guidelines

Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022