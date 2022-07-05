Left Menu

Mizo National Front to induct like minded people into its fold: Zoramthanga

Mizoram Chief Minister and Mizo National Front MNF president Zoramthanga on Tuesday said his party would induct like minded people into its fold.Zoramthanga on Tuesday inducted well-known journalist J Malsawmzuala Vanchhawng, into the ruling party.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 05-07-2022 20:02 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 20:02 IST
Mizoram Chief Minister and Mizo National Front (MNF) president Zoramthanga on Tuesday said his party would induct like minded people into its fold.

Zoramthanga on Tuesday inducted well-known journalist J Malsawmzuala Vanchhawng, into the ruling party. ''We are on a drive to recruit and bring the like minded people into the fold of the MNF, which upholds the covenant of the Mizo nation(tribes),'' Zoramthanga said while addressing a function at the party office here. ''Mizoram has its own territorial integrity. We have a common language (lingua franca). It is a literate state with almost one faith,'' the CM said. He said that Mizoram has been marvellously placed in a strategic location as the state is sandwiched between two international boundaries and also surrounded by different faiths. Zoramthanga said the MNF has overcome several hardships during the insurgency. ''Even though there are times when we fall, we have been making a steady progress. We are now having two-third legislators in the state assembly,'' he said. Hitting out at opposition parties in the state, the MNF president said Congress is no more a threat to the MNF and Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) seems to fall flat before the mass as it frequently changed its system or ideologies despite preaching an introduction of 'new system' in the state.

Vanchhawng, who joined the MNF on Tuesday claimed that no other regional party in the state will be strong enough to wipe out the MNF from power in the next assembly polls due in the later part of 2023.

