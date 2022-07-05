Left Menu

Bihar: PM Narendra Modi enquires about the health of Lalu Prasad Yadav

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday enquired about the health of RJD supremo and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, who fractured his right shoulder after suffering a fall at his house in Patna on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday enquired about the health of RJD supremo and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, who fractured his right shoulder after suffering a fall at his house in Patna on Sunday. According to a statement issued by Chitaranjan Gagan, RJD spokesperson (Bihar), here on Tuesday, “The PM spoke to Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday and enquired about the health of the RJD supremo. The PM wished speedy recovery to RJD chief”. The former Bihar chief minister fell down the stairs of his house at 10 Circular Road in Patna on Sunday and had to be rushed to a city hospital. The condition of the 74-year-old RJD chief is stated to be stable. “Lalu Yadav is undergoing treatment and is being monitored by multiple doctors”, said a senior RJD leader.

