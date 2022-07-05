Left Menu

UK opposition leader Starmer: It’s clear that this government is now collapsing

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-07-2022 23:26 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 23:26 IST
The leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, Keir Starmer, said it was clear that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government was now collapsing following the resignation of two senior ministers.

"After all the sleaze, the scandals and the failure, it’s clear that this Government is now collapsing," Starmer said in a statement.

