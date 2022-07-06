UK financial services minister John Glen resigns

Britain's financial services minister John Glen resigned on Wednesday in protest against Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

"I can no longer reconcile my commitment to the role and to the financial services sector with the complete lack of confidence in your continuing leadership of our country," Glen said in his letter to the prime minister. His resignation comes after finance minister Rishi Sunak and health secretary Sajid Javid both announced their departures abruptly late on Tuesday.

