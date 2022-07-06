Left Menu

Tunisian opposition leader faces money laundering allegations

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 06-07-2022 17:06 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 16:56 IST
Tunisian opposition leader faces money laundering allegations
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Tunisia

Tunisia's main opposition leader Rached Ghannouchi has been summoned to stand before an investigative judge on July 19 over money laundering allegations, a member of his Ennahda party said on Wednesday.

The party said Ghannouchi did not hold any illegal funds and said the case against him was aimed at targeting political opponents of President Kais Saied.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for health authorities

America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for ...

 United States
2
Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

 United States
3
Quake in Assam

Quake in Assam

 India
4
NASA telescope captures cosmic skyrocket: Check out this striking picture

NASA telescope captures cosmic skyrocket: Check out this striking picture

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022