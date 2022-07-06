Tunisian opposition leader faces money laundering allegations

Tunisia's main opposition leader Rached Ghannouchi has been summoned to stand before an investigative judge on July 19 over money laundering allegations, a member of his Ennahda party said on Wednesday.

The party said Ghannouchi did not hold any illegal funds and said the case against him was aimed at targeting political opponents of President Kais Saied.

