Naqvi, RCP Singh resign from Union Cabinet
- Country:
- India
Union ministers Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and R C P Singh submitted their resignations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, a day before the completion of their Rajya Sabha term, sources said.
Earlier in the day, Modi had lauded both Naqvi and Singh during the cabinet meeting for their contribution to the country during their tenure, in an apparent suggestion of it being their final cabinet meeting, sources said.
With their term as Rajya Sabha MPs set to end on Thursday, both ministers submitted their resignations to fulfil the constitutional obligation as they will cease to be parliamentarians from Friday.
Naqvi, a senior BJP leader, is also the deputy leader of the Rajya Sabha. Singh is a minister in the Modi Cabinet from JD(U) quota.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Singh
- Naqvi
- Rajya Sabha
- Narendra Modi
- Sabha
- Modi
- Rajya Sabha MPs
- Mukhtar Abbas
ALSO READ
The main event of the eighth International Yoga Day begins at the Mysuru Palace premises in Karnataka, PM Narendra Modi leads it.
Key pillar of India's economic recovery is technology-led growth: PM Narendra Modi in virtual address at BRICS business forum.
Value of Indian digital economy to reach USD 1 trillion by 2025: PM Narendra Modi in virtual address at BRICS business forum.
We are supporting innovation in every sector: PM Narendra Modi in virtual address at BRICS business forum.
We are expecting 7.5 per cent growth rate in Indian economy this year: PM Narendra Modi in virtual address at BRICS business forum.