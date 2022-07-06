Left Menu

Three more British lawmakers resign from PM Johnson's government

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-07-2022 18:12 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 18:12 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Three more British lawmakers on Wednesday joined a growing tally of resignations from Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government in protest at his leadership.

Selaine Saxby, Claire Coutinho and David Johnston each said they were quitting their posts as parliamentary private secretaries, officials who assist ministers in their role.

