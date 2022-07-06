Three more British lawmakers resign from PM Johnson's government
Three more British lawmakers on Wednesday joined a growing tally of resignations from Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government in protest at his leadership.
Selaine Saxby, Claire Coutinho and David Johnston each said they were quitting their posts as parliamentary private secretaries, officials who assist ministers in their role.
