France's EDF to be fully nationalised - Borne
The French government is aiming for a full nationalisation of debt-laden utility EDF, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne announced on Wednesday. "I confirm to you today that the state intends to control 100% of EDF's capital", Borne said in her policy speech in the lower house of parliament as she set out her minority's government priorities.
- Country:
- France
The French government is aiming for a full nationalisation of debt-laden utility EDF, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne announced on Wednesday. "I confirm to you today that the state intends to control 100% of EDF's capital", Borne said in her policy speech in the lower house of parliament as she set out her minority's government priorities. EDF, in which the state owns over 80%, faces delays and budget over-runs on new nuclear plants in France and Britain, and corrosion problems in some of its ageing reactors which have heavily hit its shares price in recent months.
The option of nationalising EDF was flagged by President Emmanuel Macron who intends to make the company the main pillar of a massive investment in new nuclear reactors.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- France
- Borne
- Elisabeth Borne
- Emmanuel Macron
- Britain
- French
ALSO READ
Nokia launches 5G Innov Lab in France; platform to drive development of new 5G use cases
France's Engie says no issue with gas supplies
France rules against burkini swimwear for religious reasons
World News Roundup: France opens investigation into rape allegations against minister Zacharopoulou; Afghanistan earthquake kills at least 1,000 but toll expected to rise and more
France's Macron to make TV address on Wednesday - Elysee