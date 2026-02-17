India-France Year of Innovation: A Milestone in Global Strategic Partnership

India and France have pledged to enhance their cooperation in innovation, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron jointly launched the India-France Year of Innovation. Highlighting the ties between the two nations, Modi noted they go beyond innovation to encompass shared values and collaborative goals.

This initiative marks a commitment to lead in sectors of strategic technology, further solidifying a special global strategic partnership that has reached notable milestones. Macron emphasized that the partnership isn't just about technological breakthroughs, but also about enhancing everyday life, making it safer and healthier, and driving economic growth.

The countries have seen significant cooperation in defense and space, with France being a steady partner in India's 'Make in India' initiative. As both nations explore potential in AI, they're ensuring developments are profitable and safe. The year of innovation also promises to deepen people-to-people exchanges and expand industry partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)