UK lawmaker Baker steps down from government, says breakdown in trust 'abundantly clear'

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-07-2022 19:52 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 19:52 IST
Duncan Baker, a British lawmaker belonging to Prime Minister Boris Johnson's party, resigned from his Parliamentary Private Secretary role on Wednesday, saying that the breakdown in trust from the last six months was "abundantly clear."

"I have spoken out time and time again on matters relating to integrity, leadership and trust," Duncan said in a Facebook post. He was PPS in the government's Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

"The breakdown in trust from the last six months is abundantly clear ... I have felt for a considerable while that the situation cannot go on."

