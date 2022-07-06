UK lawmaker Logan resigns in protest against PM Johnson

British Conservative party lawmaker Mark Logan stepped down from his role as a parliamentary private secretary to the Northern Ireland Office on Wednesday, joining a host of resignations to protest of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's leadership.

"We must face and respect the reality staring us in the face," Logan said in a letter to Johnson. "There is only so much anyone can expect my constituents to accept or ignore."

