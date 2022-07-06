Left Menu

Will not rest till pro-Jihadi TMC government is ousted : Suvendu, TMC hits back

This situation has to change and we BJP will change it, he said.Hitting back, TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said Adhikaris comments reflect his frustration as his dreams of becoming chief minister were shattered after the defeat that BJP suffered in the hands of Mamata Banerjees party in the state poll last year.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-07-2022 20:23 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 20:23 IST
Will not rest till pro-Jihadi TMC government is ousted : Suvendu, TMC hits back
  • Country:
  • India

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday termed the TMC government in West Bengal as ''pro-jihadi'' and said he will not give up his fight against it till it is ousted and a ''nationalist government'' comes to power in the state.

Adhikari and senior BJP leaders took part in a rally from Golpark to Hazra crossing during the day to commemorate the birth anniversary of Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

His comment drew sharp reaction from the TMC which said it smacks of ''frustration'' of Adhikari and the saffron camp, which failed to clinch power in West Bengal despite the high pitch poll campaign.

.''We all know how Syama Prasad Mookerjee had fought and gave his life demanding the removal of special provisions in Kashmir. Drawing inspiration from his fight, the BJP in Bengal will continue its fight until the pro-Jihadi TMC government is ousted from power,'' Adhikari said addressing the rally.

''The day is not far away when we will succeed in ensuring a nationalist government comes to power in Bengal,'' Adhikari said addressing the rally.

The BJP leader also said ''anti-national elements'' are having a ''free run'' in West Bengal under the TMC regime. ''The TMC government to appease its vote bank has turned into a mute spectator and is allowing these anti-national elements to call the shot. This situation has to change and we (BJP) will change it,'' he said.

Hitting back, TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said Adhikari's comments reflect his frustration as his dreams of becoming chief minister were ''shattered'' after the defeat that BJP suffered in the hands of Mamata Banerjee's party in the state poll last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for health authorities

America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for ...

 United States
2
Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

 United States
3
Quake in Assam

Quake in Assam

 India
4
NASA telescope captures cosmic skyrocket: Check out this striking picture

NASA telescope captures cosmic skyrocket: Check out this striking picture

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022