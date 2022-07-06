TRS working president Rama Rao flays NDA govt over LPG price hike

Working president of ruling TRS in Telangana K T Rama Rao on Wednesday criticised the NDA government at the Centre over the hike in LPG price.

“#AchheDin Aa Gaye Badhai Ho #LPG over ₹1050 An increase again of ₹50 Modi Ji’s Gift to all Indian Households,” Rama Rao, son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, tweeted. Meanwhile, women leaders of the Congress held a protest at BJP's Telangana headquarters here against the increase in the LPG price. The NDA government has put an immense burden on common households, State Congress women's wing president Sunitha Rao alleged. The price of cooking gas - LPG - was today hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder, the eighth increase in rates in the last one year that took the cumulative rise to Rs 244.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)