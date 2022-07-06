Keep Tiranga in your house: Farooq Abdullah reacts to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign

After the Ministry of Culture laid its plan to launch the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign this month, President of Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, Farooq Abdullah reacted to the campaign and said that it should be kept in one's house. "Keep it (the Tiranga) in your house," said Abdullah, when asked about the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

The Har Ghar Tiranga program envisages inspiring Indians everywhere to hoist the national flag at their home. The aim of the program is to make the relationship with the national flag a more personal one rather than just keeping it formal or institutional. The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and promote awareness about the tri-colour.

Abdullah also requested people to celebrate 'Eid' safely and informed that the opposition's presidential candidate would visit the valley on July 9. " I would request everyone to celebrate the festival of Eid safely. Yes, Yashwant Sinha would be coming on 9th of this month. He will be addressing a press conference as well," he added.

His 'Tiranga' remark came just days after he claimed that the person who pointed out the presence of a 'Shivling' in the Amarnath cave was a Muslim man. (ANI)

