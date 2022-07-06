Murmu meets Nagaland MLAs, assured of support in presidential election

The ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) in Nagaland declared full support to NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday for the July 18 election.

Murmu held a closed-door interaction with the legislators led by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton, UDA chairman TR Zeliang and NPF legislative party leader Kuzholuzo Nienu at a resort in Chumoukedima district in the evening.

She was accompanied by Union ministers Sarbanada Sonowal and Pratima Bhoumik, and BJP national spokesperson Nalin Kholi.

Rajya Sabha MP from the state Phangnon Konyak was also present during the meeting.

In the 60-member Nagaland assembly, 42 MLAs are of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), 12 are of the BJP, four of the Naga People's Front (NPF) and two are Independent legislators.

There are no opposition MLAs in the state as the legislators in August 2021 formed the UDA to press for an early resolution to the Naga Political Issue.

Speaking to reporters, minister Neiba Kronu said, ''All the legislators of UDA and the two MPs of the state are in consensus and they will unanimously support Murmu.'' ''She is from the tribal community, and a candidate for the highest post of the country. We are proud and we should all support her,'' he said.

