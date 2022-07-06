Shah congratulates four personalities nominated to Rajya Sabha

Left Menu

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday congratulated four eminent personalities, including celebrated athlete P T Usha and music maestro Ilaiyaraaja, who were nominated to the Rajya Sabha.Other two personalities nominated to the Upper House of Parliament were philanthropist Veerendra Heggade and screenwriter K V Vijayendra Prasad.Congratulations to PT Usha Ji, Shri V.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2022 22:51 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 22:51 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday congratulated four eminent personalities, including celebrated athlete P T Usha and music maestro Ilaiyaraaja, who were nominated to the Rajya Sabha.

Other two personalities nominated to the Upper House of Parliament were philanthropist Veerendra Heggade and screenwriter K V Vijayendra Prasad.

“Congratulations to PT Usha Ji, Shri V. Vijayendra Prasad Ji, Shri Veerendra Heggade Ji and Shri Ilaiyaraaja Ji on being appointed to the Rajya Sabha. You have made outstanding contributions in your respective fields & have made the nation proud with your dedication and hard work,” Shah tweeted.

All four are from southern states.

Heggade is the head of the famous Dharmasthala temple in Karnataka and a philanthropist, screenwriter Prasad is from Andhra Pradesh and is known for blockbusters like ''RRR'', the ''Baahubali'' series and ''Bajrangi Bhaijaan''.

Usha is from Kerala and Ilaiyaraaja from Tamil Nadu.

