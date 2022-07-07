Economic situation in Kerala dangerous, opposition claims in Assembly

The Congress-led opposition UDF on Thursday alleged in the Kerala Assembly that the economic situation in the state was being led to a ''dangerous'' situation by the fiscal mismanagement of the government and staged a walkout after its motion to adjourn House proceedings and discuss the issue was rejected.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Assembly V D Satheesan claimed in the House that the fiscal indicators of the southern state indicate its ''fiscal vulnerability'' and since the ruling front was not willing to discuss the issue, the UDF was staging a walkout.

His submission came after Speaker M B Rajesh declared that the adjournment motion moved by Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan was rejected in view of Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal's response to the same.

Kuzhalnadan had raised concerns regarding the alleged financial crisis in the state and the proper functioning of the government-run company which disburses the social security pension.

The concerns raised by the MLA were rejected by the minister who said financial problems in the state were due to the policies of the Centre and that the pension disbursing company was functioning properly and the state government will not forsake its responsibility to provide social security pension.

