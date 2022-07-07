New UK finance minister Zahawi says PM Johnson must go
Reuters | London | Updated: 07-07-2022 13:24 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 13:21 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain's new finance minister Nadhim Zahawi told Boris Johnson to resign on Thursday, less than 48 hours after the prime minister promoted him, saying the crisis engulfing the government would only get worse.
"This is not sustainable and it will only get worse, for you, for the Conservative Party and most importantly of all the country," Zahawi said on Twitter after more than 50 ministers and aides resigned from the government.
"You must do the right thing and go now."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Zahawi
- Boris Johnson
- Nadhim Zahawi
- the Conservative Party
- Britain
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UK's Boris Johnson hopes Rwanda visit will help people shed 'condescending attitudes'
UK's Boris Johnson to meet Prince Charles in Rwanda amid asylum seekers' deportation row
EXCLUSIVE-Boris Johnson signals UK's willingness to demine, help export grain from Ukraine
UK's Boris Johnson faces test in two special elections
Pressure mounts on UK's Boris Johnson after crushing election defeats