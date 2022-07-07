New UK finance minister Zahawi says PM Johnson must go

Britain's new finance minister Nadhim Zahawi told Boris Johnson to resign on Thursday, less than 48 hours after the prime minister promoted him, saying the crisis engulfing the government would only get worse.

"This is not sustainable and it will only get worse, for you, for the Conservative Party and most importantly of all the country," Zahawi said on Twitter after more than 50 ministers and aides resigned from the government.

"You must do the right thing and go now."

