Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson out
possible is for those of us who remain in Cabinet to force your hand," Donelan wrote in a resignation letter, saying she had "pleaded" with Johnson on Wednesday to resign. "You have put us in an impossible situation...
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British education minister Michelle Donelan resigned from the government on Thursday less than 48 hours after she was appointed, saying it was the only way to force the hand of Prime Minister Boris Johnson to quit. "I see no way that you can continue in post, but without a formal mechanism to remove you it seems that the only way that this is... possible is for those of us who remain in Cabinet to force your hand," Donelan wrote in a resignation letter, saying she had "pleaded" with Johnson on Wednesday to resign.
"You have put us in an impossible situation... as someone who values integrity above all else, I have no choice."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- Michelle Donelan
- Johnson
- Cabinet
- British
ALSO READ
UK's Boris Johnson hopes Rwanda visit will help people shed 'condescending attitudes'
UK's Boris Johnson to meet Prince Charles in Rwanda amid asylum seekers' deportation row
UK's Boris Johnson faces test in two special elections
Pressure mounts on UK's Boris Johnson after crushing election defeats
EXCLUSIVE-Boris Johnson signals UK's willingness to demine, help export grain from Ukraine