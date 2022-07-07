UK PM Johnson to resign on Thursday - BBC
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will resign on Thursday, several media outlets including the BBC reported. Johnson had been hanging onto power despite the resignation of a string of his top ministers. On Thursday the man he appointed as finance minister less than 48 hours earlier publicly urged Johnson to go.
Reuters | London | Updated: 07-07-2022 13:55 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 13:45 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will resign on Thursday, several media outlets including the BBC reported.
Johnson had been hanging onto power despite the resignation of a string of his top ministers. On Thursday the man he appointed as finance minister less than 48 hours earlier publicly urged Johnson to go. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace also called on Johnson to quit but said he would stay in his role to protect national security.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- British
- Johnson
- Ben Wallace
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UK's Boris Johnson hopes Rwanda visit will help people shed 'condescending attitudes'
UK's Boris Johnson to meet Prince Charles in Rwanda amid asylum seekers' deportation row
UK's Boris Johnson faces test in two special elections
Pressure mounts on UK's Boris Johnson after crushing election defeats
EXCLUSIVE-Boris Johnson signals UK's willingness to demine, help export grain from Ukraine