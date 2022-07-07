Left Menu

UK PM Johnson to resign on Thursday - BBC

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will resign on Thursday, several media outlets including the BBC reported. Johnson had been hanging onto power despite the resignation of a string of his top ministers. On Thursday the man he appointed as finance minister less than 48 hours earlier publicly urged Johnson to go.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will resign on Thursday, several media outlets including the BBC reported.

Johnson had been hanging onto power despite the resignation of a string of his top ministers. On Thursday the man he appointed as finance minister less than 48 hours earlier publicly urged Johnson to go. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace also called on Johnson to quit but said he would stay in his role to protect national security.

