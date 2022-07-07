UK PM Johnson has spoken to Queen Elizabeth as a courtesy - ITV reporter
Reuters | London | Updated: 07-07-2022 14:40 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 14:33 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has spoken to Queen Elizabeth as a courtesy ahead of an impending announcement about his resignation plan, ITV Deputy Political Editor Anushka Asthana said on Thursday.
