UK PM Johnson has spoken to Queen Elizabeth as a courtesy - ITV reporter

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-07-2022 14:40 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 14:33 IST
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File pic) Image Credit: ANI
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has spoken to Queen Elizabeth as a courtesy ahead of an impending announcement about his resignation plan, ITV Deputy Political Editor Anushka Asthana said on Thursday.

