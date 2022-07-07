Left Menu

Union Minister Murugan visits Karaikal GH

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan paid a visit to the Government General Hospital in Karaikal on Thursday and interacted with the staff and patients undergoing treatment for Cholera.

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan paid a visit to the Government General Hospital in Karaikal on Thursday and interacted with the staff and patients undergoing treatment for Cholera. He was accompanied by Puducherry Home Minister A Namassivayam among others. Namassivayam said in a release that Murugan was on a visit to Karaikal to attend various functions. He enquired the patients of their health and also the facilities being provided. Meanwhile, the Puducherry Heritage Round Table 167 contributed 38,000 ORS (Oral Rehydration Salt) sachets and also 20,000 anti cholera tablets for the residents and those hit by cholera in Karaikal. N Venkataramani, an official of the Round Table 167 along with the office-bearers of the organisation handed over the consignments at a function held on the Assembly premises to Chief Minister N Rangasamy. The Chief Minister appreciated the positive response of the Puducherry Heritage Round Table to mitigate the sufferings of the people. Health Secretary Udayakumar and Director of Health G Sriramulu lauded the Round Table for its initiative and the consignments were immediately despatched to the General Hospital in Karaikal.

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

