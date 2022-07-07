Mumbai: Sanjay Raut meets Sharad Pawar

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday met NCP president Sharad Pawar at the latter's residence here.

Raut, who has been the target of the rebel Shiv Sena legislators, did not speak to the media.

The Sena rebels have accused the Rajya Sabha member of being closer to the NCP chief than the leaders of his own party. Both Pawar and Raut were instrumental in the formation of the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray.

The two-and-a-half-year-old dispensation comprising Sena, NCP and Congress collapsed on June 29 after Thackeray resigned as the chief minister following a rebellion within his party. Rebel Sena leader Eknath Shinde took oath as the state chief minister last Thursday.

