Maha: Former Shiv Sena MP Anandrao Adsul quits his party post

Majority of party MLAs sided with Shinde, leading to the collapse of the coalition government headed by Uddhav Thackeray.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-07-2022 17:35 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 17:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a setback to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, former MP Anandrao Adsul has resigned from his party post as a `leader'.

Talking to PTI, his son Abhijit Adsul said his father has resigned from the post of Shiv Sena leader but will remain a party worker.

Adsul held the post of `Shiv Sena neta (Shiv Sena leader)'. The party organization has `Shiv Sena Paksh Pramukh' at the top, followed by 14 `netas' or leaders and 25 `up-netas' or deputy leaders. When asked if he will be joining the faction led by new Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Abhijit said, ''My father will continue to be a Shiv Sainik (Shiv Sena worker).'' Anandrao Adsul, who represented the Amravati Lok Sabha seat in eastern Maharashtra, was defeated by Navneet Rana in 2019.

The Thackeray-led Shiv Sena recently faced a rebellion by Shinde, who was one of the `leaders' in the party organization. Majority of party MLAs sided with Shinde, leading to the collapse of the coalition government headed by Uddhav Thackeray.

