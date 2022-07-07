Smriti Irani takes charge of Ministry of Minority Affairs
- Country:
- India
Union minister Smriti Irani on Thursday took charge of the Ministry of Minority Affairs, a day after Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi resigned from the Cabinet.
Naqvi, who held the portfolio of Minority Affairs, extended his wishes to Irani on taking the additional charge of the ministry.
''Your energetic & dynamic leadership will further strengthen PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's commitment to 'Development with Dignity' of all sections,'' Naqvi said in a tweet and posted pictures with Irani taking charge at the ministry.
President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday accepted the resignation of Naqvi, who Rajya Sabha term ends on Thursday.
Irani was assigned the charge of the Ministry of Minority Affairs, in addition to her existing portfolio of Minister for Women and Child Development.
She had thanked Modi and said that she will fulfil the given responsibility with full devotion and will continue with her resolve to serve the country through the welfare of minorities.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra political crisis: Thackeray calls cabinet meeting today
PM Modi to visit Germany from June 26 to June 27 to attend G7 summit: MEA.
International Yoga Day: Transgenders perform yoga with PM Modi, say they 'feel honoured'
UK shares drop as inflation spikes to 40-year high; commodities weigh
PM Modi to visit Germany, UAE from June 26-28