UK's Johnson to Zelenskiy: will continue to work to end grain blockade

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-07-2022 19:44 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 19:44 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who announced earlier on Thursday he would quit, promised Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskiy that he will continue to work with partners to end the grain blockade in the coming weeks, a spokesperson for Johnson said.

"President Zelenskyy thanked the Prime Minister for his decisive action on Ukraine, and said the Ukrainian people were grateful for the UK's efforts," the spokesperson said following a call between the pair.

"The Prime Minister finished the call by praising President Zelenskyy, saying: 'You're a hero, everybody loves you'."

