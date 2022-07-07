Left Menu

Maharashtra Congress chief Patole meets Sonia, seeks action against party MLAs for cross-voting

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2022 20:55 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 20:55 IST
Maharashtra Congress chief Patole meets Sonia, seeks action against party MLAs for cross-voting
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Thursday met party's national president Sonia Gandhi with complaints against some leaders, including former chief minister Ashok Chavan, for being absent during the floor test sought by BJP-backed Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and cross-voting during the Legislative Council elections.

As many as 11 Congress MLAs skipped the floor test on July 4, in which Shinde received support of 164 legislators, while the ousted Maha Vikas Aghadi, of which Congress was also a part, got 99 votes.

According to sources, Patole also briefed Gandhi about the cross-voting by seven Congress MLAs during the June 20 Legislative Council elections where party’s official candidate Chandrakant Handore, a prominent Dalit leader, had to face an embarrassing defeat.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary K C Venugopal were also present at Sonia Gandhi’s residence here when Patole met her.

Congress sources said though the party was not mulling immediate action against the “errant” legislators, they may be kept away from key party assignments in the future.

With no word of action against cross-voters from the party leadership, former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan on Wednesday termed Handore’s defeat as “shocking” which could sent a “wrong message” to the Dalit community.

Interestingly, AICC in-charge of Maharashtra H K Patil and Congress Legislature Party leader Balasaheb Thorat were not present at the meeting convened by Gandhi.

The Congress leadership is also upset at Maharashtra leaders for not following directives to oppose the renaming of Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar during the last Cabinet meeting chaired by the then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. FDA order; Panama reports country's first monkeypox case and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. F...

 Global
3
NASA's VIPER team puts the newest Moon rover prototype through its paces

NASA's VIPER team puts the newest Moon rover prototype through its paces

 Global
4
Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022