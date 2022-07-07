Left Menu

UK's Johnson tells ministers: no major policy changes until new leader chosen

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-07-2022 21:47 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 21:47 IST
UK's Johnson tells ministers: no major policy changes until new leader chosen
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told cabinet ministers on Thursday the government would not seek to implement new policies or make major changes of direction while his Conservative Party elects a new leader, his office said. Johnson, who said earlier on Thursday he would resign, told a meeting of his cabinet ministers the government would only focus on delivering the agenda on which it was elected.

"He said major fiscal decisions should be left for the next prime minister," his office said following a cabinet meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. FDA order; Panama reports country's first monkeypox case and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. F...

 Global
3
NASA's VIPER team puts the newest Moon rover prototype through its paces

NASA's VIPER team puts the newest Moon rover prototype through its paces

 Global
4
Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022