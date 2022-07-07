Kakatiya Cultural Fest 2022: Kamal Chandra Bhanj Deo thanks Telangana govt for this programme

The Telangana government headed by chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has been holding the seven-day Kakatiya Vaibhav Sapataham fest 2022 to spread the glory of the Kakatiya Empire to the world. Kakatiya Dynasty 22nd descendant Kamal Chandra Banj Dev hailed the Green India Challenge programme launched by the MP, Joginapally Santosh Kumar and said that this programme will remain in the history.

Speaking on the occasion of 'Kakatiya Vaibhava Sapthaham" programme at Warangal on Thursday, Dev said the Green India Challenge programme is a novel one and it will continue in future also. He further wanted every citizen of the country to take part in this programme and will undoubtedly give fruitful results for future generations, adding this he also congratulated Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for taking up welfare programmes such as Mission Bhagiratha, Mission Kakatiya and many more.

Kamal Chandra Bhanji Deo, Telangana State Minister Srinivas Goud Satyavati Rathod, Telangana State Government Chief Whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar, City Mayor Gundu Sudharani, East MLAs Nannapaneni Narender participated in a rally at Warangal Fort. Minister Srinivas Goud said that the history of Kakatiyas will be spread to future generations. He said that they are celebrating by calling the descendants of the Kakatiyas and opined that the government is trying to save history. He said that Chief Minister KCR has a great love for Warangal and developed temples and ponds.

Meanwhile, minister Satyavathi Rathode said she is happy to be born on the soil of Kakatiyas and asserted that the rule of the Kakatiyas is an inspiration to the governments. He said that he is happy to organise the Kakatiya Utsav. (ANI)

