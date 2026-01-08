Russian Strikes Leave Southeastern Ukraine in Darkness

In a move that has plunged significant portions of southeastern Ukraine into darkness, Russian strikes have nearly eliminated the power supply in the regions of Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia. Late on Wednesday, the Ukrainian Energy Ministry reported the extensive damage caused by the attacks.

According to a statement released on Telegram by the ministry, "As a result of the attack, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions are almost completely without electricity." The situation has raised concerns over the stability and security of the area's infrastructure.

The ministry further detailed that essential services are now relying on reserve power sources to maintain critical operations. The impact of these strikes emphasizes the ongoing challenges faced by Ukraine's energy sector amidst the conflict.

