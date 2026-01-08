Left Menu

Russian Strikes Leave Southeastern Ukraine in Darkness

Russian attacks have severely disrupted power supply in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, leaving them nearly without electricity. The country's energy ministry confirmed the assault, stating that critical infrastructure is now dependent on reserve power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2026 03:10 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 03:10 IST
Russian Strikes Leave Southeastern Ukraine in Darkness
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a move that has plunged significant portions of southeastern Ukraine into darkness, Russian strikes have nearly eliminated the power supply in the regions of Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia. Late on Wednesday, the Ukrainian Energy Ministry reported the extensive damage caused by the attacks.

According to a statement released on Telegram by the ministry, "As a result of the attack, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions are almost completely without electricity." The situation has raised concerns over the stability and security of the area's infrastructure.

The ministry further detailed that essential services are now relying on reserve power sources to maintain critical operations. The impact of these strikes emphasizes the ongoing challenges faced by Ukraine's energy sector amidst the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws U.S. From Global Organizations: A Sovereignty Stand

Trump Withdraws U.S. From Global Organizations: A Sovereignty Stand

 Global
2
Markets React as U.S-Strikes Deal on Venezuelan Oil Amid Economic Jitters

Markets React as U.S-Strikes Deal on Venezuelan Oil Amid Economic Jitters

 Global
3
Senate Moves to Limit Presidential Power Over Greenland Acquisition

Senate Moves to Limit Presidential Power Over Greenland Acquisition

 Global
4
Controversy Erupts Over U.S. Immigration Agent Shooting in Minneapolis

Controversy Erupts Over U.S. Immigration Agent Shooting in Minneapolis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026