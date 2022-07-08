Deeply distressed by attack on dear friend Shinzo Abe: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep distress at the attack on former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe, who is in a critical condition after being shot during a campaign speech on Friday in western Japan. Our thoughts and prayers are with him, his family, and the people of Japan, Modi tweeted.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2022 12:20 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 12:04 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep distress at the attack on former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe, who is in critical condition after being shot during a campaign speech on Friday in western Japan. Abe was airlifted to a hospital but he was not breathing and his heart had stopped, officials in Japan said.
''Deeply distressed by the attack on my dear friend Abe Shinzo. Our thoughts and prayers are with him, his family, and the people of Japan,'' Modi tweeted.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Japan
- Japanese
- Narendra Modi
- Abe Shinzo
- Modi
- Shinzo Abe
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Japan to provide necessary aid for Afghanistan after earthquake - govt spokesperson
GLOBAL ECONOMY-U.S. recession fears darken outlook for Japan, global factories
New Vanijya Bhawan will significantly benefit people associated with trade, commerce and MSME sector: PM Narendra Modi.
Exec returns to Toyota as adviser after ''15 arrest in Japan
Japan high court rejects paternity harassment allegations