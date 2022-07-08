Boris Johnson's populism and Brexit not a good mix, France's Le Maire says
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 08-07-2022 12:53 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 12:50 IST
- Country:
- France
The resignation of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson demonstrates that populism and Brexit were not a good mix, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Friday.
"It proves, in any case, that Brexit mixed up with populism does not make for a good cocktail," Le Maire told France Info radio.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- Bruno Le
- Brexit
- France Info
- Le Maire
- French
- British
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Full Brexit impact yet to play out on UK finance, lawmakers say
ANALYSIS-UK's Brexit woes threaten another flagship policy: levelling-up
ANALYSIS-UK's Brexit woes threaten another flagship policy: levelling-up
Boris Johnson sees 'muted' reaction to rewriting Brexit deal
UK presses on with changes to Brexit deal despite EU opposition