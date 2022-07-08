Left Menu

New UK finance minister deletes tweet erroneously saying Japan's Abe had died

Britain's new finance minister Nadhim Zahawi sent his condolences on Friday to Japan in the mistaken belief that former prime minister Shinzo Abe had died after being shot by an attacker, although Abe is still alive. Abe, Japan's longest-serving prime minister, was shot on Friday while campaigning for a parliamentary election.

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-07-2022 12:56 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 12:54 IST
New UK finance minister deletes tweet erroneously saying Japan's Abe had died
Nadhim Zahawi Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's new finance minister Nadhim Zahawi sent his condolences on Friday to Japan in the mistaken belief that former prime minister Shinzo Abe had died after being shot by an attacker, although Abe is still alive. Zahawi, appointed on Tuesday as the government of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson started to collapse, later deleted the tweet.

Britain's finance ministry said Zahawi had made a genuine mistake and was expressing his reaction to a horrific incident. Abe, Japan's longest-serving prime minister, was shot on Friday while campaigning for a parliamentary election. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Abe, 67, was in a grave condition.

"Heart-breaking news from Japan," he wrote on Twitter at 06:07 local time. "PM Shinzo Abe has died after being shot by an attacker. We enter politics to serve and try and make the world a better place, a good man has lost his life in pursuit of that noble aim. "May he rest in eternal peace."

Johnson, who will step down in the coming months after his Conservative Party turned against him, said he was "utterly appalled and saddened to hear about the despicable attack on Shinzo Abe. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will reveal in future

This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will rev...

 Global
2
Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson out

Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson ou...

 United Kingdom
3
G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

 India
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Amid Brittney Griner trial, Russia says prisoner swaps 'difficult'; Highland Park shooting suspect admits to deadly attack, prosecutor says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Amid Brittney Griner trial, Russia says prisoner s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022