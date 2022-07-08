Soccer-Blatter, Platini cleared of corruption charges at FIFA trial

Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter and France footballing legend Michel Platini were both cleared of corruption charges by a Swiss court on Friday.

Blatter, who led FIFA for 17 years, was cleared of fraud by the Federal Criminal Court in the southern city of Bellinzona.

Platini, a former France national team captain, and the manager was also acquitted of fraud.

