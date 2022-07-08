Thinking of stepping down from YSRCP, says Jagan Reddy's mother YS Vijayamma

Andhra Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's mother YS Vijayamma on Friday said that she is thinking of quitting as the President of Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) to help her daughter YS Sharmila in Telangana. Last year, Sharmila had floated her own party YSR Telangana Party in Telangana.

The development comes ahead of the Telangana Assembly elections next year. "I am thinking of stepping aside from this party. Sharmila (her daughter) is fighting alone. As Rajasekhara Reddy's wife and mother of Sharmila I have to stand with her, my heart tells me," said Vijayamma at the party's national plenary.

She further said that her daughter was fighting alone, and she didn't support her, it will be injustice. "When he (YS Jagan Mohan Reddy) was in trouble I was with him, now he is happy here. My daughter (YS Sharmila) is fighting alone, if I don't support her, it will be injustice...I am telling you all about this and I request all to forgive me," she added.

Assembly polls for 119 seats in Telangana state are scheduled to be held in 2023. In the 2018 Assembly polls, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi emerged victorious, securing 88 seats in the House.

Congress won 19 seats, followed by Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) which secured seven seats and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which was able to win one seat. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)