Anguished by former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe's demise: VP Naidu
- Country:
- India
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday expressed anguish over the demise of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, and said he played a crucial role in strengthening India-Japan ties.
Abe, one of his nation's most powerful and influential figures, died after being shot during a campaign speech on Friday in western Japan, according to NHK public television.
''Anguished by the demise of former Japanese Prime Minister, Mr Shinzo Abe. Mr Abe played a crucial role in strengthening India-Japan ties,'' Naidu said in a tweet.
''My deepest condolences to his family members and the people of Japan,'' he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Japan
- Japanese
- Naidu
- India
- Shinzo Abe
- M Venkaiah Naidu
- Mr Shinzo Abe
ALSO READ
Indian-Americans express solidarity with Ukrainians
India's latest communication satellite GSAT-24 successfully launched
Indian origin Malaysian jailed for terrorizing girlfriend
Indian worker in Singapore dies after being crushed by mobile crane parts
Indian envoy Rawat meets Chinese FM Wang ahead of BRICS summit