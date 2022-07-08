Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2022 15:44 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 15:31 IST
Anguished by former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe's demise: VP Naidu
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu Image Credit: ANI
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday expressed anguish over the demise of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, and said he played a crucial role in strengthening India-Japan ties.

Abe, one of his nation's most powerful and influential figures, died after being shot during a campaign speech on Friday in western Japan, according to NHK public television.

''Anguished by the demise of former Japanese Prime Minister, Mr Shinzo Abe. Mr Abe played a crucial role in strengthening India-Japan ties,'' Naidu said in a tweet.

''My deepest condolences to his family members and the people of Japan,'' he added.

