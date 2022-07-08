Left Menu

Indonesia says Ukraine war discussed in almost all bilateral G20 meetings

Retno Marsudi Image Credit: Wikipedia
The Ukraine war was discussed at almost all bilateral meetings at this week's G20 event, where some participants condemned Russia's invasion and urged an immediate end to hostilities through diplomacy and talks, Indonesia's foreign minister said on Friday.

Retno Marsudi, in remarks as chair of the gathering in Bali, praised G20 counterparts for attending in person amid global tensions over the impacts of the Ukraine war, decisions she said should not be taken lightly.

She also said food and energy security and the reintegration of Ukraine and Russia's grain and fertilizer into supply chains was critical.

