Left Menu

Bulgaria's PP party likely to drop plans to propose new coalition government

Reuters | Sofia | Updated: 08-07-2022 16:34 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 16:30 IST
Bulgaria's PP party likely to drop plans to propose new coalition government
Kiril Petkov Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Bulgaria

Bulgaria's outgoing Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said on Friday his centrist PP party was likely to drop plans to propose a new coalition government because it had failed to secure a parliamentary majority for the time being.

"At this moment, I think the mandate (to form a government) will be returned, unfortunately, without the support of 121 deputies," Petkov told reporters during a visit to the Greek city of Komotini.

Petkov's party has until 5 pm local time (1400 GMT) to tell President Rumen Radev whether or not it will propose a new government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will reveal in future

This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will rev...

 Global
2
G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

 India
3
Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson out

Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson ou...

 United Kingdom
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Amid Brittney Griner trial, Russia says prisoner swaps 'difficult'; Highland Park shooting suspect admits to deadly attack, prosecutor says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Amid Brittney Griner trial, Russia says prisoner s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022