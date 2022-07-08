Anti-Constitution remark: CPI(M) says Minister's resignation 'appropriate'

Two days after Saji Cheriyan quit his ministership over his remarks against the Constitution, the ruling CPI (M) on Friday said it is a party which upholds the Constitutional values always and his decision to resign from the post was an ''appropriate'' one. Addressing reporters here, State secretary of the party Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said its State Secretariat, which met here, evaluated Cheriyan's upholding of democratic values and being a model by quitting.

He further said the Secretariat held no discussion on the induction of a new minister in his place and a decision in this regard was to be taken by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Stating that the CPI(M) is fighting for the protection of the Constitution, and that freedom, democracy and secularism are its cornerstone, he said the country still remains a democratic nation because of its Constitution.

''So, when realising that there were some mistakes in his speech, Saji Cheriyan immediately volunteered to resign...The incident has been discussed, but with his resignation, all that have become irrelevant,'' Balakrishnan said.

A State-wide programme of the party to explain the present political situation would begin at the area committee-level from July 10, he added.

Cheriyan on Wednesday announced his resignation amid criticism from various quarters, including the Opposition, over his remarks.

During a recent political programme held in Pathanamthitta, the former minister had alleged that the Constitution y ''condones exploitation'' and is framed in a way to ''plunder'' the people. This prompted the Opposition to demand his immediate removal from the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF Cabinet.

A two-time MLA and first-time minister, he has been representing Chengannur constituency in the State Assembly since 2018.

