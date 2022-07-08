Left Menu

UK government to focus on pre-agreed policy, not unpicking decisions- PM's spokesman

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-07-2022 16:56 IST
Britain's government will focus on delivering pre-agreed policy rather than unpicking previously agreed decisions, a spokesman for Boris Johnson said on Friday, saying the prime minister's resignation would not derail post-Brexit legislation. A day after Johnson said he would quit, the spokesman said "a responsible government needs to react to events" such as a sudden economic worsening, but the government had "significant support in place" to tackle the cost-of-living crisis.

"Essentially the government will focus on delivering on pre-agreed policy, delivering on manifesto commitments, it won't seek to make any large fiscal changes nor will it seek to unpick previously agreed policy," the spokesman told reporters.

