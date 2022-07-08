Kejriwal condoles death of former Japan PM Shinzo Abe

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal condoled the death of former prime minister of Japan Shinzo Abe on Friday, saying the world has lost a great leader.

Abe, one of the most powerful and influential figures of Japan, died after being shot during a campaign speech in the western part of the country, according to NHK public television.

''Saddened to know about the demise of former PM of Japan Shinzo Abe. The world has lost a great leader. May the departed soul rest in peace. My prayers are with his family and friends,'' Kejriwal tweeted.

Abe, 67, was shot from behind minutes after he started his speech in Nara. He was airlifted to a hospital for emergency treatment but was not breathing and his heart had stopped, according to media reports.

He was later pronounced dead despite emergency treatment.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi chief minister termed the attack on Abe ''shocking and unfortunate''.

The local police arrested the suspected gunman at the scene of the attack.

