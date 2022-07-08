Left Menu

Kejriwal condoles death of former Japan PM Shinzo Abe

My prayers are with his family and friends, Kejriwal tweeted.Abe, 67, was shot from behind minutes after he started his speech in Nara.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2022 17:11 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 16:53 IST
Kejriwal condoles death of former Japan PM Shinzo Abe
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal condoled the death of former prime minister of Japan Shinzo Abe on Friday, saying the world has lost a great leader.

Abe, one of the most powerful and influential figures of Japan, died after being shot during a campaign speech in the western part of the country, according to NHK public television.

''Saddened to know about the demise of former PM of Japan Shinzo Abe. The world has lost a great leader. May the departed soul rest in peace. My prayers are with his family and friends,'' Kejriwal tweeted.

Abe, 67, was shot from behind minutes after he started his speech in Nara. He was airlifted to a hospital for emergency treatment but was not breathing and his heart had stopped, according to media reports.

He was later pronounced dead despite emergency treatment.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi chief minister termed the attack on Abe ''shocking and unfortunate''.

The local police arrested the suspected gunman at the scene of the attack.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will reveal in future

This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will rev...

 Global
2
G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

 India
3
Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson out

Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson ou...

 United Kingdom
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Amid Brittney Griner trial, Russia says prisoner swaps 'difficult'; Highland Park shooting suspect admits to deadly attack, prosecutor says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Amid Brittney Griner trial, Russia says prisoner s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022